National day of Holy Shrine Defenders commemorated

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – The commemoration ceremony of the Holy Shrine Defenders was held on Wednesday morning in Tehran with the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and the families of the martyrs.

August 9 marks the sixth year that Iranian military adviser Mohsen Hojaji was martyred by the Takfiri Daesh terrorists in Syria.

Hojaji was taken hostage by the ISIL terror group near the Iraqi border on August 7 and beheaded two days later.

The Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution (SCCR) has named August 9, the national commemoration day of Holy Shrine Defenders. A day for those who bravely died to protect Islam and the sanctity of the Ahl al-Bayt.