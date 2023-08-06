Iran open trade center in Nigeria

"With the follow-ups, the Iranian trade center in Nigeria has started its activity," Mohammed AliBek, the Iran ambassador in Nigeria tweeted on Sunday.



This center will be responsible for chairing Iran's pavilion at the Halal exhibition in Lagos from 29-31 August this year, he said, adding that

This exhibition is an opportunity for Iran to show its potential.

Iran's business relations with African countries have been on the path of growth since the Iranian government adopted the policy of focusing on new markets, especially in Asia and Africa.

