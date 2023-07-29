Iran crowned at 2023 Asian Men’s U16 Volleyball Championship

Iran finished the 2023 Asian Men’s U16 Volleyball Championship unbeaten after seven wins in a row.

The Iranian team had previously beaten Japan, Saudi Arabia, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei in the tournament.

Winning the title came by the Iranain boys volleyball team in the final of came after they secured a place at 2024 FIVB U17 World Championship by advancing to the final yesterday.

The Asian championship was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Earlier on Saturday, Chinese Taipei beat Pakistan 3-1 to win third place.

KI