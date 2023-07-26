Iran beats Kazakhstan at Asian U16 Volleyball C'ships

The Iranian volleyball players beat their Kazakh opponents 3-1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-20, and 25-19) in the fourth step at the 2023 Asian Men’s U16 Volleyball Championship.

Iran had previously defeated Japan 3-2, China 3-0, and Saudi Arabia 3-0 in Pool C of the preliminary stage.

In the next stage, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan are drawn in Pool E.

The competition is being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from July 22 to 29.

The top three teams at the end of the championship will secure their berths in the next year’s inaugural FIVB Volleyball Boys’ U17 World Championship.

AMK/IRIB3926828