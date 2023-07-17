Rocket attack reported on residence of former Sudan president

Hashim Abu Bakr al-Jali, the lawyer of Omar al-Bashir told the Sudan Tribune that the rocket attack took place on Sunday evening in front of the hospital and especially the residence of Omar al-Bashir, and other former Sudanese officials including Bakri Hassan Saleh, Abdel Rahim Mohammed Hussein.

According to the lawyer, Omar al-Bashir is in good health condition but the floor of his residence was completely damaged.

It is not yet known whether this attack was planned or accidental.

The Sudanese army announced on Sunday that the Rapid Support Forces bombed the Aliaa Hospital in Omdurman, and the dialysis, intensive care, and operating rooms, as well as a number of inpatient rooms, were damaged in this attack.

Omar al-Bashir, along with Bakri Hassan Saleh, the former Prime Minister of Sudan, and Abdul Rahim Muhammad Hussein, the former Minister of Defense of Sudan, had been transferred to Aliaa Hospital in Omdurman months ago based on medical reports that they needed healthcare.

An armed conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), rival factions of the military government of Sudan, began on 15 April 2023, when clashes broke, with the fighting concentrated around the capital city of Khartoum and the Darfur region.

During this period, very heavy battles have been going on between the two sides, which have caused the death of several hundred Sudanese and the displacement and abandonment of about three million other people.

