Iran urges Europe not to keep silence towards Israeli crimes

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – The Iranian envoy to Iraq urged European governments not to remain silent against the crimes committed by the Zionist regime.

Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh made the remarks in a meeting with Italy's envoy to Iraq, Maurizio Griganti, in Baghdad on Sunday. 

Referring to the historical relations between Iran and Italy, the two sides emphasized the need to expand bilateral relations. 

The two envoys welcomed the positive trend in the Iraqi government and the actions of the Iraqi Prime Minister and assessed the conditions as favorable for bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

In this meeting, Al-e Sadegh criticized the double standards adopted by some European countries in dealing with human rights and urged the European states not to remain indifferent towards the crimes committed by the Zionist regime.

