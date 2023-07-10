Quran desecration agent affiliated with Mossad: Intel. min.

According to the statement, Salwan Momika who committed blasphemy against the Holy Quran, was born in Iraq in 1986 and was hired by Mossad in 2019.

He played a major role in spying on the flow of Resistance and advancing the project of Iraq's disintegration, the statement said.

He demanded and received residence in Sweden from the Zionists as a reward for his betrayals to Iraq and the nation of Islam, it added.

The statement continues, "The ominous show of desecration of Quran was designed and executed precisely with the aim of marginalizing the news of the terrible and widespread crimes of the Zionist regime in the West Bank, especially in Jenin."

Additional documents about this agent will be published in the near future, the statement concluded.

Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi who fled to Sweden several years ago, tore up and lit pages of the Holy Quran on June 28 as Muslims celebrated the Eid al-Adha holiday.

While Swedish police have rejected several recent applications for anti-Quran demonstrations, courts have over-ruled those decisions, saying they infringed on freedom of speech.

