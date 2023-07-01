Bus carrying 41 China passengers attacked in France (+VIDEO)

The protests have since escalated into violent clashes with police, with demonstrations taking place in cities across France, including Marseille, Bordeaux, and Toulouse. Many protesters have accused the police of using excessive force and targeting minorities, according to Dimsum Daily.

In Marseille, a video was shared on social media on Friday showing a tourist bus carrying 41 Chinese passengers being attacked by a group of masked assailants. The bus was reportedly smashed with rocks and metal bars, and some passengers were injured.

The French police allegedly took more than half an hour to respond, and the attackers even attempted to abduct some of the passengers. The tour group has canceled its plans to visit Paris and has left France for Switzerland. Photos circulating on social media show that some of the tourists had bloodstains on their legs.

The Chinese embassy in France has issued a warning to Chinese citizens in the country, urging them to be vigilant and avoid areas of protest and violence. The embassy also advised individuals to take measures to enhance their personal, vehicle, residence, and business security.

In recent weeks, France has seen a wave of violent protests and deliberate destruction of public facilities and personal property. The transportation system in the Paris region has been significantly affected, and the situation is still escalating.

The Chinese embassy has called on temporary visitors to France to be particularly cautious and prudent when traveling. In case of an emergency, individuals are advised to report to the police and contact the Chinese embassy in France for assistance.

RHM/PR