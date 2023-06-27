US reacts to settlement of Iraq debts to Iran

Since 2018 the Department of State has provided a number of waivers in consultation with Congress that allow Iraq to pay for electricity imports from Iran, by transferring funds into a restricted account in Iraq, Miller said.

"Consistent with US sanctions, these funds can only be accessed for humanitarian and other non-sanctionable transactions. The money only goes to approved third parties. They are not transferred to Iran directly, and we the United States continue to approve transactions for the use of funds on a case-by-case basis," he claimed.

He went on to say that there has been no change in the US policy towards Iran or Iraq, adding that the Biden Administration continues to impose illegal sanctions on Iran.

The National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) managing director said on Sunday that Iraq has settled all bills related to imports of natural gas from Iran.

A senior Iraqi foreign ministry official was cited by international media including Reuters on June 11th that Iraq had agreed to pay about $2.76 billion in gas and electricity debt to Iran after receiving a sanctions waiver from the United States.

On June 10, Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce Chairman Yahya Al-e Es’haq said $2.7 billion of Iran's assets frozen in Iraq due to US sanctions on Iran were released.

Iraqi Minister of Electricity Ziyad Ali Fadel has also said Baghdad has paid all its gas debt to Tehran.

MP