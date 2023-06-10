Chinese envoy stresses stepped-up Tehran-Beijing trade ties

According to a report by Iran's Trade Promotion Organization(TPO), the Chinese ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua made the remarks in a meeting with the TPO caretaker chairman Mehdi Zaighami during which the Chinese envoy reported of the President of China's decree to achieve the objectives incorporated in the joint cooperation document between the two countries.

The TPO caretaker head, for his part, pointed to the insistence of the presidents of the two countries and said, "Considering the trade potentials that Iran and China have and in addition to all the measures that are taken so far, many things still need to be done to develop the trade relations between the two countries."

Pointing to the lifting of many coronavirus-related bans on travel in China and an increase in the number of visa applications by businessmen and tourists, Zaighami called on the Chinese side to speed up the issuance of visas for Iranian businessmen to visit Chinese exhibitions and suggested designing a mechanism between TPO and the Chinese Embassy in that regard.

Furthermore in the meeting, different topics of mutual interest, including planning and consultation on Iran's active presence in the CIIE exhibition in China, accelerating the issuance of visas for Iranian businessmen to visit exhibitions in China, planning for visits of Chinese business delegations to exhibitions held in Iran, and promoting business and trade relations were discussed in the meeting.

According to the latest statistics published by China Customs, the country's trade with Iran in the first four months of this year has grown by four percent compared to the same period last year and has increased to $5.230 billion.

