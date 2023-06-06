‘Over 50K Palestinian children arrested by Zionist regime’

Since October 2015 and the Quds Intifada, the detention of Palestinian children has gained momentum, Al-Mayadeen reported.

The source added that ever since more than 10,000 Palestinian kids have been detained.

As many as 170 Palestinian children are currently in the custody of the occupiers, it added.

The arrestees are in very bad, inhuman conditions and far from the international standards of children's rights and family rights, it further noted.

Recently, The Arab League called on the international community to "take serious action and stop Israeli violations on Palestinian children, protect them and guarantee their safety."

