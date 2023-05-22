Srong quake strikes Khoy in northwest Iran again

A few minutes ago, a relatively strong earthquake shook Khoi and was felt in Tabriz as well. This earthquake in the city of Tabriz sparked panic among the people of Tabriz and they hastily ran out of their homes into the streets.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.9 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was reported to be near Khoy. The longitude of this earthquake was 44.90, its latitude was 38.59 and the depth of the earthquake was 7 km, the preliminary reports said.

There have been no immediate reports of any casulities so far.

The same region was hit by another magnitude 5.6 earthquake earlier this year on March 24, 2023.

Prior to that, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit the city at 9:44 pm local time on January 28. The epicenter was located 23 kilometers southeast of Khoy with a population of 175,000.

At least three people died and over 900 were injured as a result of a powerful earthquake.

KI/5787732