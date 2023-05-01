Majid Sultanpour; Iranian soccer player

He started his football career at the Persepolis Football School next to the late Majid Sabzi, a veteran of Iranian football.

After two years of consecutive training, his talent blossomed so much that he joined the Homa team and started playing in this team in the 2006-2007 season, and with his brilliant performances in this team, he remained in the same team in 2008-2009 season at the same young age. He took over the captaincy of this team.

At the end of the 2010-2011 season, he joined the Saipa youth team with a contract, and in the middle of the season, he left this team with an offer and joined the Damash youth team and played good games for this team, and the end of the season with a contract He joined the Omidhai Tzam team in the 2011-2012 season.

At the end of the season, he joined the youth team of Sanam and played the 2009-2010 season in this team. This player started his career in the first season of the Premier League in Tehran province. Kurd, in the first few games he played in the youth category, he was invited to the same team and played with a player like Farshad Ahmadzadeh.

With the good games he played for this team, he was invited to the senior team that participated in the League of 3 countries and gained good experiences.

Majid Sultanpour joined the Tehran resistance team in the 2012-2013 season and in this team with players such as Arslan Motahari; Alireza Alizadeh; It was an eye-to-eye match. This strong physical player was able to reach the senior level of this team during the two seasons he played in the resistance team, which was in the 2nd league of the country.

At the end of the season, this player was able to attract the attention of the managers of Esteghlal Club of Tehran, including Mr. Asghar Hajilu, with his good games in Tehran's resistance team, and they entered into negotiations with the manager of Tehran's resistance club to recruit this physical player.

And finally, this player joined Esteghlal Club of Tehran with a 3-year contract among the under-23 quota players and became a student of Amir Qala, which earned him a good financial contract and this contract was a turning point to reach the heights of success.

In the 2013-2014 season, Majid Sultanpour started working in the Esteghlal Tehran team as a defender and last defender, despite the great efforts of this player during the training of the senior team of Esteghlal Tehran and great games in the Omidha team under the coaching of Hossein Hanafi. The managers of Esteghlal Club of Tehran, Bobi Mehris, were faced with their lack of commitments

During the protests of this player to the club for not receiving his payments and his bad luck which led to his injury in an accident, the club's officials at the time, including Mr. Asghar Hajilu, accused this player of abandoning his injury after his injury and lack of love. Esteghlal Club of Tehran inflicted severe emotional and psychological blows on this player

Majid Sultanpour, this worthy player returned to the field after undergoing treatment and intense training and signed a two-year contract to join the Shahdaq team of Azerbaijan (Baku) and this contract made him gain the experience of becoming a legionnaire.

And the Liman Lankaran Baku team hosted this player who became one of the main pillars of his team to win the championship with the excellent performance of this player and scoring 5 goals in the games.

But despite all the hard work and continuous efforts of this player and a wrong choice, he joined Nara United of Thailand, playing in the Thai league did not bring much progress for him and he had a poor season, which made him return to the Azerbaijan league. Baku) will return in the 2021-2022 season.

This player, who in the 2016-2017 season in the Azerbaijan Shahdaq team, with several goals and excellent defense, was able to win the diploma of honor and the title of the best defender.

Majid Sultanpour joined the Iraqi League with a good offer after his brilliance in the Baku League and is currently playing the 2022-2023 season in the Al-Shatra Al-Riyadhi team.