Iran invites Tajikistan to attend combined security drill

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani in a meeting with his Tajik counterpart, Sherali Mirzo, said that the priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran in defense and military cooperation with Tajikistan is to strengthen the country's defense capabilities, especially the fight against terrorism.

He invited Tajikistan to participate in the combined security drill, saying that the strengthening defense relations of the two countries as one of the main pillars of mutual cooperation will lead to the strengthening of the macro cooperation between the two countries.

Stating that Central Asia and especially Tajikistan have a special and prominent position in Iran's foreign policy, Ashtiani said President Raeisi's first visit to Tajikistan shows the country's importance in Iran's policy.

Central Asian region has become a place of interaction and sometimes confrontation and geopolitical competition between regional and extra-regional countries, the Iranian minister said, adding that in such a situation, extra-regional powers are looking for their own interests, and accordingly, the two countries [Iran and Tajikistan] should strengthen their cooperation to maintain the security of the region.

Iran has always been a supporter of the peace, stability, security and territorial integrity of Tajikistan and will continue the policy with strength, he noted.

Referring to the culture and historical and civilizational background of the two countries, Sherali Mirzo, for his part, considered the relations between the two countries to be deep and fraternal.

He also stressed the strengthening of the cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan.

