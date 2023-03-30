China’s premier warns against ‘chaos and conflicts’ in Asia

Asia must avoid “chaos and conflicts” or the region’s future will be lost, Chinese Premier Li Qiang has said, according to Aljazeera.

Speaking to an international audience of political and business leaders on Thursday, Li said China can be an “anchor for world peace” and stability and will continue undertaking reforms and opening up.

“In this uncertain world, the certainty China offers is an anchor for world peace and development,” Li told the annual Boao Forum for Asia on China’s Hainan Island. “This is the case in the past and will remain so in the future.”

China will continue to “seek progress while maintaining stability, consolidate and expand the momentum of economic recovery and promote the continuous overall improvement of China’s economic performance,” Li said.

He also said China opposed “trade protectionism” and “decoupling” – thinly veiled references to the US’s efforts to restrict China’s development in key areas such as technology through the use of sanctions and other measures.

MNA/PR