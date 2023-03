Kasimpasa and Umraniye shared spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Golizadeh assisted his Senegalese teammate Mamadou Fall to find the back of the net in the 29th minute of the match.

The 26-year-old Iranian player Ali Gholizadeh played his first game for the Turkish Kasimpasa against Hatayspor this season.

Gholizadeh was a member of the Iran national football team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

