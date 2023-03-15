  1. Politics
Turkey may ratify Finland's NATO accession by mid-April

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – Parliament in Turkey will likely ratify Finland’s application to join NATO before the legislature closes in mid-April for elections, a media outlet reported on Wednesday, citing two Turkish officials.

According to them, there are plans to consider Finland’s NATO bid independently from Sweden’s, Reuters reported.

The administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement seen by TASS on Wednesday that his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto would arrive in Turkey on a working visit on March 16-17. The two leaders are expected to discuss Finland’s NATO accession.

In May 2022, Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership. Turkey believes that Finland in general honors its commitments under the memorandum on its membership of the North Atlantic Treaty, while Sweden, Ankara argues, is not yet ready to join NATO as it has yet to fulfill its commitments under the memorandum.

