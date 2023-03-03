Tehran-Moscow-Caracas ties close, stable, Venezuela FM terms

Speaking to an Al-Mayadeen reporter on the sidelines of the 52nd regular session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said that Russia and Iran have been allies of Venezuela for a long time, and Caracas has always been in contact with these countries.

Evaluating Venezuela's relations with Russia and Iran, Pinto said that Caracas enjoys a close cooperation with these two countries in the field of energy, food, information technology, and transportation.

Stable relations are established among these countries, he said, adding that Venezuela has signed a strategic alliance plan with Iran for the next twenty years.

