Iran’s envoy at UN maritime agency passes away

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Iran’s permanent representative to the London-based International Maritime Organization (IMO) has passed away after a relatively long treatment period.

Mandana Mansourian had held the post at the United Nations specialized agency responsible for regulating shipping over the past seven years. She died at a hospital in London on Friday.

She had also served as IMO technical committee’s vice-chairwoman for two years.

In a tweet, the Iranian embassy in London expressed condolences over Mansourian’s demise, saying she “was a worthy representative for the Iranian people. She spared no efforts to secure and protect Iran's national interests until the last moments of her life at the height of her suffering from a disease.”

The Islamic Republic has made great achievements in empowering women and improving their status in political, scientific, cultural, social, and economic arenas.

Contrary to the Western media hype alleging violations of women's rights in Iran, many Iranian women hold key positions in different fields.

