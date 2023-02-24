Iran deputy FM goes to Columbia for talks on bilateral ties

Bagheri Kani arrived in Bogota at the start of his regional tour to Latin America.

During his trip, he met with his Colombian counterpart and the two sides discussed and exchanged views on a variety of issues on the agenda of bilateral relations, including the consolidation of political cooperation, trade development, cooperation in science and technology, culture, tourism and other issues of mutual interest.

Also, in the meeting, the deputy foreign ministers also discussed the positions of the two countries on international issues and the latest status of the nuclear talks between Iran and the world powers.

In Bogota, Bagheri met with a number of other Colombian officials, including the Minister of Agriculture, and discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

KI/Al-Alam