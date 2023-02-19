US must repair damage caused amid balloon craze

Wang Yi met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the margins of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

"Wang Yi expressed China's firm and fair stance on the so-called balloon incident and urged the United States to change course, and soberly assess and repair the damage caused to Chinese-US relations by the excessive use of force," the Chinese foreign ministry said in a Sunday statement following the talks.

Over the course of this month, the US military shot down four unidentified airborne objects, including one that Washington claimed to be a Chinese surveillance balloon. Beijing has repeatedly stressed that its civilian airship was engaged in scientific research and entered US airspace by accident.

MNA/PR