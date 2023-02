The quake struck at 7.38 pm 50km north-west of Paraparaumu at a depth of 48km, with strong shaking, Geonet's report on the quake said.

Within 10 minutes, more than 28,000 people reported feeling the quake, with most reporting shaking ranging from weak to moderate.

However, thousands of people reported shaking ranging from strong to extreme.

People as far away as Southland and Northland reported feeling the quake.

MNA/PR