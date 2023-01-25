Syria's Idlib, Latakia come under terrorists attack

Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry) said that five ceasefire violations by Jabhat al-Nusra group have been recorded during the day, two of which were carried out in Idlib province and another one in Latakia province.

Earlier on Tuesday, local Syrian sources reported that the terrorist groups based in Idlib city in northwestern Syria, have renewed bomb attacks on the villages and towns on the outskirts of Hama, Idlib, and Latakia.

This terrorist attack resulted in the death and injury of a number of residents and material damage to public and private property.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four de-escalation zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist and adversary groups.

