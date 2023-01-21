Over 50 injured in Peru as protests cause 'nationwide chaos'

In the capital Lima, police officers used tear gas to repel protesters who threw glass bottles and stones as fires burned in the streets, local TV footage showed, Reuters reported.

In the country’s southern Puno region, about 1,500 protesters attacked a police station in the city of Ilave, Interior Minister Vicente Romero said in a statement to news media.

A police station in Zepita, Puno, was also on fire, Romero said.

Health authorities in Ilave reported eight patients who were taken to the hospital with injuries including broken arms and legs, bruised eyes, and punctured abdominal cavities.

According to a report by the Peruvian ombudsman, 58 people were injured in demonstrations across the country by late afternoon.

The riots followed a day of turmoil on Thursday when one of Lima’s most historic buildings burned down as President Dina Boluarte vowed to crack down on “vandals”.

Protests have rocked Peru since President Pedro Castillo was ousted in December after he tried to dissolve the legislature to avoid an impeachment trial.

