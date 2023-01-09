  1. Technology
China successfully carries out its 1st space launch this year

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – According to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the country has successfully launched the Shijian-23 satellite.

China has successfully launched the Shijian-23 satellite, completing its first space launch this year, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) informs, Sputnik reported.

The launch was carried out on Monday using a modified version of the Long March-7 carrier rocket, at 6:00 a.m. local time, CASC said.

The Shijian-23 scientific research satellite was launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on Hainan.

It later entered its planned orbit successfully, CASC said

