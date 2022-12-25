Iran seeking integrated missile network for Resistance Front

In an article published by the Tehran-based Tasnim news agency on Sunday, the author of the article said that Iran is seeking to create an integrated missile network after creating a unified drone network for the Resistance Front, and he believes that if this issue is realized, the most important region of the world, i.e. West Asia region, will be covered by these two integrated networks.

Eleven years after the martyrdom of Brigadier General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, the former IRGC missile unit commander who was named the father of the missile industry of Iran, today, the Islamic Republic has become the first missile power in the region and one of the top missile powers in the world by possessing a diverse range of pinpoint ballistic missiles.

In addition to meeting its own needs, Iran has also been able to take important steps in meeting the missile needs of the Resistance Front.

Since the 2006 Lebanon War [started on 12 July 2006 between Hezbollah and the Israeli regime and continued until a United Nations-brokered ceasefire went into effect in the morning on 14 August 2006], the Resistance Front's missile capabilities have emerged, and simultaneously, speculations about Iran's cooperation with the Resistance Front's forces in the missile field have begun.

Since then, many footages of missiles in the possession of the Resistance Front have been released, many of which have similarities with Iranian ballistic and cruise missiles.

During the battles of the Palestinian Resistance with the Zionist regime, the speculation was increased until in 2013, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, clearly announced that all the rockets that are at the disposal of Lebanon's Hezbollah are Iranian. Since 2006, the [Hezbollah] movement has 'Fatih 110' missiles.

Accordingly, it became clear that Lebanon's Hezbollah is equipped with ballistic and cruise missiles and is able to target the farthest places in the occupied territories.

A few years later, footage of a missile by the Syrian army named "Tishreen" was published, which showed that the missile was very similar to the Iranian Fatih 110 missile.

During the Saudi coalition invasion in Yemen and the numerous operations carried out by the missile units of the Yemeni army and people's committees against Saudi Arabia and the UAE, some missiles were unveiled and used, similar examples of which are also found in the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Therefore, it strengthened the speculations regarding the cooperation between Iran and the Resistance Front in the field of missiles.

The Resistance Forces in both Yemen and Lebanon are equipped with surface-to-surface, anti-ship and cruise ballistic missiles. Missiles that are able to hit all types of vessels in different ranges with proper accuracy and destructive power, and if appropriate tactics are used, they are also able to pass through the defense systems of combat vessels.

The acquisition of cruise and ballistic missiles by the Resistance forces is important because these missiles are very similar to each other and, on the other hand, are similar to Iranian missiles.

Although no official source in Iran has yet officially confirmed the sending of missiles to Yemen and the Resistance front, it seems that now the Resistance groups have achieved the technologies of using and manufacturing all kinds of missiles and rockets.

Now it seems that Iran is seeking to create a unified missile network for the Resistance Front. If this issue is realized, the most important region of the world, i.e. West Asia region, will be covered by the integrated missile and drone network of Iran and its allies, and a new challenge will arise for the US and its regional supporters.

