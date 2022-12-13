  1. Technology
Dec 13, 2022, 1:30 PM

Extension of deadline for 5th Technology Investment Meeting

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – Due to the high request for registration and to maximize the participation of VCs and Startups, the deadline for registration for the TIM2023 has been extended to Saturday 31st December 2022.

This gives you an extra month to register, create, and send in your entries and you are most welcome to enter with your ideas and innovations.

Attendance for all actors in the technology sector is free and registration is conducted completely through the website:

https://d8tten.org/technology-investment-meeting/ 

Register now for a chance to gain worldwide recognition in an international scene!

Technology Investment Meeting is organized by Pardis Technology Park and D-8 Technology Transfer & Exchange Network, to attract capital and accelerate startups and knowledge-based companies among member-states of the D-8 group and other countries. TIM2023 will include various programs such as meetings between Investors an Investees and visiting the technology ecosystems of the country.

This is an opportunity for international investors and start-ups to find their match and aims to tap into the opportunities and resources in other countries.

