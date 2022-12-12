Stroypark shopping centre near Moscow region on fire (+VIDEO)

Videos coming from Russia on Monday show huge black billowing smoke and red flames raging from the Stroypark shopping centre in Balashikha, Moscow region.

According to the telegram channel Mash, firefighters and ambulances are working on the spot.

A fire blazes inside the building, columns of black smoke rising from the roof, newizv reported.

Earlier, in Khimki near Moscow, the Mega shopping center, where the OBI building materials store was located, completely burned down. During the fire, the cans of paints and aerosols that were in the room detonated, as a result, the walls of the building shattered like a house of cards.

A mall security guard died in the fire. In the atmospheric air at the epicenter of the fire, experts found an excess of the concentration of toxic substances. A criminal case has been initiated.

MNA/PR