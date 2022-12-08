Press TV censures Eutelsat move as “media terrorism”

Barely weeks after the European Union imposed sanctions on Iran's leading English language media network, Press TV, French satellite operator Eutelsat notified the Tehran-based broadcaster of its plan to take the network off the air

Taking strong exception to the latest anti-Iran measure, Press TV in a statement on Wednesday denounced it as "media terrorism".

The “hostile” move by Eutelsat and [the earlier sanctions imposed by] the European Union, said the statement is “just one of the rings in the chain of measures that has been designed to muzzle the only voice of Iranian people in the English-language media environment.”

Since the inception of Press TV in 2007, it has “experienced various instances of being dropped from cable or satellite platforms by European regulatory institutions and service-providing companies,” the statement added.

It further said the blocking of Press TV accounts on Twitter and Facebook as well as Instagram to YouTube, the seizure of the Press TV website’s “.com” domain by the US Department of the Treasury, and sanctions on employees and managers of the network by the US and EU are part of the media terrorism project.

MNA/PR