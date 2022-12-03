2 cheetah cubs born in Touran Wildlife Refuge

Cheetahs often give birth in early spring at Touran Wildlife Refuge because the air temperature and other natural conditions are suitable for the growth of cubs, but cheetahs giving birth in the second half of autumn is a rare phenomenon.

The Asiatic cheetah is a critically endangered cheetah subspecies currently only surviving in Iran.

Less than 20 cheetahs have so far been spotted in the main cheetah habitats in Iran, mainly Semnan, Kerman, Yazd, Razavi Khorasan, North Khorasan, and South Khorasan provinces.

