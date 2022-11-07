Tuesday's 'Blood Moon' eclipse to be the last until 2025

The eclipse, dubbed the Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse since it occurs during November's Full Beaver Moon, will be visible across North America, the Pacific, Australia and Asia.

During the eclipse, the full moon will pass through Earth's shadow as it moves behind our planet with respect to the sun, giving it a spectacular bloody color in the process.

Tuesday's "blood moon" eclipse will begin at 0803 GMT when the moon begins to enter the outermost region of Earth's shadow.

"The moon begins to dim, but the effect is quite subtle," NASA wrote(opens in new tab) in an eclipse timeline.

More striking will be the partial eclipse phase, which will begin at 0909 GMT and last just over an hour. This is when the moon enters the Earth's umbra or darker portion of the Earth's shadow.

"To the naked eye, as the moon moves into the umbra, it looks like a bite is being taken out of the lunar disk," NASA wrote in its guide.

The real show begins at totality when the entire moon enters Earth's umbra. On Nov. 8, this will occur at 10:17 GMT and will last about 85 minutes, ending at 1142 GMT, according to NASA.

"The moon will turn a coppery-red. Try binoculars or a telescope for a better view," NASA wrote. "If you want to take a photo, use a camera on a tripod with exposures of at least several seconds."

