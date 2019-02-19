Livestock raw materials import to Imam Khomeini port surges 20%

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Iraj Modiri, the deputy head of Khuzestan Ports and Maritime Organization, said on Tue. that imports of livestock inputs to the port has increased 20 percent since the current Iranian calendar year up to the present time (Feb. 19).

Statistics indicate that 10,300,000 tons of livestock raw materials have been imported into the country from March 21 to Feb. 19, the figure of which is on the rise, he said.

Presently, seven vessels carrying 287,000 tons of animal raw materials would be discharged in this port, six of these vessels are related to corn, he noted.

According to statistics, almost 9 million tons of livestock raw materials [including corn, barley and soybean], valued at $3 billion, is annually imported into the country.

Modiri said, “with the measures taken in the field of accelerating cargo discharge in this port, new equipment would be installed in the near future based on international standards.”

