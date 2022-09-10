  1. Politics
Sep 10, 2022, 2:00 PM

Charles III formally proclaimed King at accession council

Charles III formally proclaimed King at accession council

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – Charles III is formally proclaimed the King of the UK at St. James Palace on Saturday during an accession council meeting.

High-ranking officials, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and members of the Royal Family signed the declaration, declaring him the monarch, Sputnik reported.

Following his proclamation, the new King is expected to make his personal declaration about the Queen’s death. Later in the day, he will also be proclaimed sovereign, and senior MPs will take an oath of allegiance to him.

The official proclamation is to be read from the balcony facing the Friday Court; later it will be announced across the Kingdom, in Belfast, Cardiff, and Edinburgh.

Charles became King after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday at age 96, following a 70-year reign. The date of his coronation, however, has yet to be announced, as many months may pass before the ceremony takes place.

ZZ/PR

News Code 191250
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191250/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News