Charles III formally proclaimed King at accession council

High-ranking officials, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and members of the Royal Family signed the declaration, declaring him the monarch, Sputnik reported.

Following his proclamation, the new King is expected to make his personal declaration about the Queen’s death. Later in the day, he will also be proclaimed sovereign, and senior MPs will take an oath of allegiance to him.

The official proclamation is to be read from the balcony facing the Friday Court; later it will be announced across the Kingdom, in Belfast, Cardiff, and Edinburgh.

Charles became King after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday at age 96, following a 70-year reign. The date of his coronation, however, has yet to be announced, as many months may pass before the ceremony takes place.

