Trump criticizes FBI at first rally after Mar-a-Lago search

Addressing supporters at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Trump said the raid was an “egregious abuse of the law” that was going to produce “a backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen”.

“The FBI and the Justice Department have become vicious monsters, controlled by radical left scoundrels, lawyers, and the media, who tell them what to do,” said Trump in reference to the search that took place last month, The Hill reported.

The warrant that justified the FBI’s search, released in with redactions last week following a court battle, found evidence that classified documents might be illegally stored at Trump’s home despite an order for him to return them after he left office.

“The shameful raid and break-in of my home in Mar-a-Lago was a travesty of justice that made a mockery of America’s laws, traditions and principles,” Trump said at the rally, calling it “one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history.”

Trump also criticized his successor Joe Biden’s speech on Thursday in Philadelphia, Penn., rejecting Biden’s claim that Trump is “a clear and present danger” to the country and calling Biden “the enemy of the state.”

“As you know, this week Joe Biden came to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president, vilifying 75 million citizens plus another probably 75-150 if we want to be accurate about it, as threats to democracy and as enemies of the state,” he said.

Trump was appearing at the rally in Wilkes-Barre ahead of November’s midterm elections, which could see Biden’s Democrats lose control of both houses of Congress. Even though Trump is not on the ballot, Biden, 79, is seeking to turn the vote into a referendum on his predecessor in a bid to hold on to the Senate and House of Representatives.

