17 Kyrgyz citizens killed, injured in accident in Ulyanovsk

"According to the updated information, 14 citizens of Kyrgyzstan were killed and three others were injured during an accident in the Ulyanovsk Region on the M-5 Ural highway," a Kyrgyz diplomat told TASS.

According to his information, the victims are hospitalized and are being provided with necessary medical assistance.

Employees of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia arrived at the scene of the accident. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov ordered to organize of the repatriation of bodies by a special plane.

The accident occurred on August 21 at approximately 13:00 on the M-5 Ural highway in the Nikolayevsky district of the Ulyanovsk Region. As a result of the accident, 16 people died and five more were injured. A truck driver did not brake in time and crashed into a minibus waiting for its turn to pass a road section under maintenance.

MP/PR