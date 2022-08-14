Hezbollah says not informed about attacker of Salman Rushdie

In response to a question about whether Hezbollah has information about the person who attacked Salman Rushdie, a Hezbollah official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Arabic CNN, "We do not know anything about this attack except for what has been reported by the media sources, and as a result, we have no opinion."

Referring to 24-year-old Hadi Matar, the alleged attacker of Salman Rushdie, who is originally a citizen of Lebanon, the Hezbollah official said, "We don't know anything about him."

Rushdie is the author of “The Satanic Verses”, a blasphemous novel about Islam published in 1988 which sparked Muslims’ outrage across the globe.

Salman Rushdie, the author of a blasphemous anti-Islam book, has been attacked on stage during an event in New York.

Rushdie has been taken off a ventilator and is now able to talk, a friend and his agent said, a day after he was stabbed.

