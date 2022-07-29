  1. Politics
Jul 29, 2022, 7:16 PM

Nicaragua decides to bar new US envoy from entering country

Nicaragua decides to bar new US envoy from entering country

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – The authorities of Nicaragua decided to bar newly-appointed US Ambassador Hugo Rodriguez from entering the country due to his previously made unfriendly statements in regard to Managua, the Foreign Ministry of Nicaragua said.

"The government of Nicaragua, in use of its powers and in exercise of its national sovereignty, immediately withdraws the approval granted to the candidate Hugo Rodriguez," the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry said in a statement, TASS reported.

Hugo Rodrigues was nominated on May 6, 2022 by US President Joe Biden to serve as the next American ambassador to Nicaragua, replacing in this post Kevin Sullivan.

Rodrigues made statements earlier that in the capacity of the US ambassador to Nicaragua he would support the use of all economic and political tools to change the political direction of Nicaragua.

MP/PR

News Code 189610
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189610/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News