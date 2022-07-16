Jeddah Summit kicks off with Biden repeating anti-Iran claims

Saudi Arabia's Jeddah is hosting a summit with the participation of rulers of six Persian Gulf states and Egypt, Jordan and Iraq as well as US president Joe Biden, who arrived in Saudi Arabia from the Occupied Palestinian lands under the control of the Israeli regime on Saturday afternoon.

According to observers, the war in Ukraine and the fuel and food crisis in the world and the increase in the price of oil along with the increasing need for fuel in the United States have led Biden to Saudi Arabia to persuade Riyadh to increase oil production and as Muhammad bin Salman said in his speech earlier today, Saudi Arabia is going to increase oil production to 13 million barrels per day.

Before attending the summit Biden had held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that has drawn a lot of criticism in the United States over human rights abuses.

Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” on the global stage over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents.

The summit was opened by Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman's speech and after him, the US president delivered a speech.

Addressing the Jeddah Summit, the US president repeated the allegations against Iran and claimed that Tehran's activities in the region were destabilizing

Biden said that Washington will not leave the Middle East region alone for fear of Iran, Russia and China.

He also repeated US allegations against Iran's nuclear program and said that Washington will not allow Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons.

The US president went on to call on Iran to cooperate with the regional countries as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA).

