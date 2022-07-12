  1. Politics
Govt. spox:

HR org.s silence towards Bosnian genocide not to be forgotten

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said that silence of the human rights organizations towards the organized Bosnian genocide will not be erased from the historical memory of nations.

About 27 years ago on these days, over 8,000 Muslims were massacred on the "Road of Death" in Bosnia, which was called a safe zone, he stated.

The 50 newly examined bodies of this crime are going to be buried, Bahadori Jahromi wrote on his Twitter account.

The silence of human rights organizations in the face of this organized open genocide will not be erased from the historical memory of the nations, he added.

The Bosnian genocide refers to either Srebrenica massacre or the wider crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing campaign throughout areas controlled by the Army of Republika Srpska during the Bosnian War of 1992–1995.

