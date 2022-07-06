Car bomb explodes in Occupied lands (+VIDEO)

One person has been killed following the blast, according to the reports.
TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Hebrew news sources on Wednesday reported that a car bomb exploded in Zikhron Ya'akov at 10 o'clock local time in Occupied Palestine.
One person has been killed following the blast, according to the reports.
The identity of the person is yet unknown.
Rescue teams immediately arrived at the scene.
No further details have been published yet.
