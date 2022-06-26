Weaving largest hand-woven kilim in world by Iranian weavers

According to the report of the General Directorate of Public Relations and Information, Mohammad Jafar Ebrahimi Ghiri stated, "This kilim with dimensions of 7 by 15 meters, equivalent to 105 square meters, was woven by seven main weavers and three auxiliary weavers in the village of Horz, which is part of the rural functions of Qirokarzin city in Fars Province."

The head of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department of Qirokarzin County continued, "The weaving of this kilim was ordered by Qatar and carried out by the Glim and Gabbeh Ariafar Cooperative Company."

"In the texture of this kilim, 1890 weaves, equivalent to 66,105 meters, have been used," he said.

MNA/