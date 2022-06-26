  1. Culture
Weaving largest hand-woven kilim in world by Iranian weavers

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – An official at the Department of Heritage, Culture, Tourism and Handicrafts of Qirokarzin city, announced the end of the weaving process of the largest hand-woven kilim in the world in this city.

According to the report of the General Directorate of Public Relations and Information, Mohammad Jafar Ebrahimi Ghiri stated, "This kilim with dimensions of 7 by 15 meters, equivalent to 105 square meters, was woven by seven main weavers and three auxiliary weavers in the village of Horz, which is part of the rural functions of Qirokarzin city in Fars Province."

The head of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department of Qirokarzin County continued, "The weaving of this kilim was ordered by Qatar and carried out by the Glim and Gabbeh Ariafar Cooperative Company."

 "In the texture of this kilim, 1890 weaves, equivalent to 66,105 meters, have been used," he said.

