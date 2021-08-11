Kilim weaving in NE Iran

BOJNURD, Aug. 11 (MNA) – The art of kilim weaving is one of the original and ancient Iranian arts that is still done in some parts of Iran, including Bojnurd in North Khorasan Province.

A kilim is a flat tapestry-woven carpet or rug traditionally produced in countries of the former Persian Empire, including Iran, Azerbaijan, the Balkans and the Turkic countries of Central Asia. Kilims can be purely decorative or can function as prayer rugs. Modern kilims are popular floor coverings in Western households.

The term 'kilim' originates from the Persian gelīm where it means 'to spread roughly', perhaps of Mongolian origin.