Ship carrying 3k machete, axes seized in Genaveh

Colonel Yadollah Sharafi told reporters on Saturday that the border guards of the Bushehr province succeeded in identifying and seizing a cargo ship carrying smuggled weapons.

According to him, the smugglers were attempting to transfer 3,600 cold steel weapons including daggers, machetes, knives etc. from one of the Arab states to the country.

The Iranian commander also said that 7 people were also arrested in connection with smuggling the illegal improvised weapons shipment.

According to the law, carrying and keeping weapons and illegal knives is a crime, he also said, stressing that defendants will be punished according to the law.

