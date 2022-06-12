  1. Culture
Iran's Minister of Culture:

Imam Reza Festival 'opportunity for promoting Razavi culture'

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – International Imam Reza (AS) Festival is considered an opportunity for promoting Razavi culture, Iranian Minister of Culture Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili.

The international festival has provided a great opportunity to express the love and affection of the enthusiasts for Imam Reza (AS), Esmaili said in the opening ceremony of the 20th International Imam Reza (AS) Festival.

In the works presented at the festival, we witness some of the literary works that have been expressed for the sake of the great Imam, he noted.

Today, it can be seen that the religious community of our country is replete with love and affection for Imam Reza (AS), he further noted.

