6 civilians injured in landmine explosion in Syria

Six civilians were injured in a landmine explosion left behind by terrorist organizations in the vicinity of al-Zara village in Hama's southern countryside, SANA reported.

A source in Hama Police Command said that “a landmine left behind by terrorist organizations went off in a pick-up carrying farmers in the vicinity of al-Zara village, injuring six civilians”

This comes as landmine explosions in various parts of Syria have killed 66 people including two women and 29 children, since the beginning of the year.

RHM/PR