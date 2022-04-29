Komala terrorist group dismantled in Iran's Kordestan

According to the latest reports, the members of the counterrevolutionary group’s terror cells, who were led from abroad and had a history of terrorist acts and assassinations of citizens in the western province, were arrested prior to the International Quds Day.

The reports said the terror outfit, with the aim of deviating trade unions and social demands from their right path, had spread anti-Islam propaganda and portrayed a negative image of Iran under the guidance of foreign intelligence services.

Gathering information from labor unions, inciting rallies in front of governorates, trying to provoke clashes and riots, documenting protests, spreading false news about the killing or suicide of Kurdish women, and insulting religious sanctities have been the core activities of this group.

The counterrevolutionary group, affiliated with the notorious Komala terror outfit, aimed to overshadow the international Quds Day and Labor Day by securitizing the two occasions.

MNA/FNA14010209000042