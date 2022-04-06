Turkey to appoint ambassador to Egypt, ending 9-year standoff

The officials told Middle East Eye that the new ambassador would be Salih Mutlu Sen, Turkey's former representative to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation between 2015-2020.

The officials said Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu already notified Sen about the role, as Ankara would now seek confirmation from the Egyptian government.

Turkey and Egypt have sought to mend relations that were fractured after Ankara refused to recognise Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the country's legitimate leader following a 2013 coup that ousted his predecessor Mohamed Morsi.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was also a vocal critic of Sisi's human rights abuses against Muslim Brotherhood leaders and members in a post-coup crackdown.

The rifts deepened further with Egypt and Turkey supporting opposite sides in the Libyan conflict.

In an attempt to mend the relationship, the Turkish government lifted a veto against Egypt's partnership activities with NَATO last year and ended the broadcast of political programming by Egyptian opposition TV channels based in Istanbul.

Last year, Turkey and Egypt held two rounds of talks aimed at mending the relationship.

