Iran reacts to European Parliament resolution

Kazem Gharibabadi said that the resolution contains deviant and false contents and does not correspond to the realities in Iran, but has been formulated for purely political purposes.

Stating that the death penalty in the country is enforced in accordance with the law in 55 countries, he called on the European Parliament and countries to respect the laws of countries and cultural diversity in human rights.

He criticized the imposition of European standards on other countries, even beyond existing international requirements, calling it contrary to the sovereignty of nations.

Referring to the US and Europe support of the terrorist groups as well as impose of illegal and oppressive sanctions on Iran, Gharibabadi said that European Parliament and countries must be held accountable for human rights violations against Iranians.

Gharibabadi called on the European Parliament to withdraw its resolution as it is entirely influenced by lobbies.

