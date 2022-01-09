Iran-Turkmenistan ties must become role model in region: VP

He made the remarks in his meeting with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for Economics and Finance of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow.

Relations between Iran and Turkmenistan should be expanded in all aspects, especially in the fields of border exchanges, export of engineering services as well as maritime, oil, energy, and railways, Mokhber said.

Emphasizing the serious determination of Iran to identify the capacities of the two countries, he added, "Iran and Turkmenistan must become a role model of trade, economic and cultural relations for other countries in the region."

He noted that the current volume of exchanges between the two countries is not acceptable.

Emphasizing that deepening relations with neighbors, including Turkmenistan, is one of the priorities of Iran, he called for the development of economic, industrial, trade, transit, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

