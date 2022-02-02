Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani funeral in Qom

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – The funeral ceremony of Ayatollah Lotfollah Safi Golpaygani was held at the presence of local people, scholars and a group of national, military and provincial figures.

Senior Iranian theologian Grand Ayatollah Lotfollah Safi Golpaygani who was the author of several significant books on Shia jurisprudence died from cardiac arrest on 1 February 2022, at the age of 103.

He studied in seminaries of Qom under Grand Ayatollah Borujerdi. Also, he resided and taught in the Seminary of Qom. Ayatollah Safi was a supporter of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani's scientific efforts and practical endeavors left a valuable legacy and great asset for the Islamic world.